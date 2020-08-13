‘I’m alive’: Man rescued from submerged car after storms cause flash floods in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Late afternoon rainstorms caused flash floods through much of the greater Richmond area including the city’s Southside which saw more than 3-feet of flooding in the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street.
Sean McCreary was the driver who had to be rescued from his vehicle after he drove his vehicle into the flooded street. His vehicle became disabled shortly after becoming submerged, with water pooling above the headlights.
“It got so bad I just opened the passenger door, and it just flooded right in,” said McCreary. “I didn’t think it was that deep, but it was deep.”
Bystanders from a nearby cleaning business say McCreary was probably driving 30 miles per hour when he hit the water. According to McCreary, one of the employees of the business rushed to his aid, helping him get out of his vehicle safely.
“I wasn’t really trying to panic too much because I was stuck so I was really just trying to get out of there,” said McCreary. “That employee was a big help because I was in the middle of it, I was getting flooded from the inside so that’s why I had to really get out.”
McCreary’s car took in so much water that even his headlights were filled up and water was pouring out from doors and the back of the car. McCreary says his car is likely a total loss but adds that he was able to salvage some of his important belongings from the car.
“My mom passed away, so I got some obituaries and everything in here. I didn’t want to leave anything in the car,” said McCreary. “It means a lot to me that this didn’t get wet, even in the worst situations you need some type of positivity.”
Authorities opened Bainbridge Street back to traffic around 4:45 p.m. after the floodwater completely receded.
McCreary says he is strongly encouraging others to seriously follow the adage “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Authorities say that if you can’t see the road beneath the surface of the water, it’s best not to attempt driving over it.
“I’m alive. It’s a car, things happen. I can’t control the weather,” said McCreary.
