Former Cavaliers’ football star Clint Sintim is ‘Living the Dream’ as assistant coach at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clint Sintim's name is all over the record books for the Virginia football program.
He had 29 sacks in his career, which is the second-most all-time.
His thirteen sacks as a senior in 2008 trails only Chris Slade (2x), Patrick Kerney, and Chris Long as a single-season record.
Sintim had 43 career tackles for a loss, which is the third most in program history.
He was picked in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Giants in 2009, but two torn ACL’s derailed his career after just two seasons.
Clint Sintim moved into coaching in 2014, even spending time at UVA as a graduate assistant.
After stops in Richmond and Delaware, his career has come full circle, as the defensive line coach at UVA.
“I’m living the dream right now,” says Sintim. “I’m living my dream right now. Since I retired, and I got into coaching, the goal was always to come back here to Virginia.”
Sintim interviewed with Bronco Mendenhall in February.
“When he offered be the job, it didn’t take much to say, ‘We’re coming,‘” says Sintim.
But the timing made it tough.
With the world shut down due to the pandemic, the new coach had to learn everything about his new team virtually.
“I was able to pick up pieces of the culture,” says Sintim. “I think the leadership on this team, on this defense, some of the older guys, they welcomed me, and gave me an opportunity to learn, and really just follow suit, as far as the expectations.”
The new coach has been a hit with the players.
Sophomore defensive lineman Jowon Briggs says, “Coach Sintim wasted no time making sure we had a foundation of trust and understanding with each other. He’s very knowledgeable about the game. Obviously, we all know about his career here, and his career in the league. It’s really easy to find myself being a sponge, and absorbing all the information he can have for us.”
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Richard Burney says, “I do respect the fact that he was a UVA graduate. He played at UVA. He has a lot of insight, a lot of knowledge about the school, and football in general. I respect him. He’s a good guy, a great mentor, and overall, I think a great coach.”
“I’m excited to be here,” adds Sintim. “I’m excited to contribute. Whatever role I can play to help this team be better than what it was, that’s what I’m here to do.”
Virginia is scheduled to kick off the season on September 11th against VMI at Scott Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.