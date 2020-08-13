Fluvanna County school board votes for all-virtual start to school year

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County School board has decided to move to an all-virtual start to the school year.
At the end of a more than four hour long meeting, the board voted 3-2 to switch from a hybrid plan to all-virtual. A long conversation debated the need to provide choice to families, while also giving teachers the certainty they need to prepare for the school year. Talks also included broadband concerns.
Fluvanna has been planning on a hybrid learning plan starting September 8. Schools had also ordered N95 masks for all staff, along with training on how to wear them properly.
The full meeting and conversation can be viewed on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.