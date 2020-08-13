Fluvanna County delays in-person learning until November

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students in Fluvanna County will go back to school virtually, at least for the first part of the fall semester.
The decision was made last night in a 3-2 vote by the Fluvanna County School Board to reopen all schools using a 100% remote virtual model due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teachers will return physically to the classrooms on Monday, but students will begin the year using the complete virtual model on September 8th.
Don Stribling, Executive Director of Fluvanna Public County Schools, says the remote virtual model will be used for the first nine weeks of school and will then be reviewed throughout the semester.
“When we get to October we will look at the metrics, we will look at the information, where we are as a county and hopefully we can transition into more of hybrid model at that particular point in time,” Stribling said.
Stribling went on to say the hybrid model would involve breaking up students into separate groups and having the groups attend on different days.
