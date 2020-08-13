Flash Flood Watches and Flood Warnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers and storms continue to develop along a stalled front. The heaviest rain so far Today has been over the Piedmont Counties. Orange and Culpeper Counties have gotten over an inch of rain. Be careful if you live along a small creek or stream or in a flood prone area. This unsettled pattern is expected to remain in place through the Weekend. 1″-4″ of rain is possible through late Sunday. early next week there are indications we may see drier conditions. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Showers, storms and fog, Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
