Flash Flood Watch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled frontal boundary will be the focus of ongoing showers and storms Today. Over the next few days 1″ - 4+” will be possible. If you live near a small creek or stream or a flood prone area, watch for flooding that could occur anytime. Conditions start to dry a little next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Showers and storms, and fog, Low: around 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showersd and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 60
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday:
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.