Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) – Southwest Airlines got Alyssa Sadler and her two children across the state to Midland last week.
But now, she must find a different way home after her 3-year-old son with autism refused to wear a mask on a return flight.
The airline has a mandatory mask policy, no exceptions.
Their flight to Houston left the gate Monday, only to quickly return when her son wouldn’t wear a mask.
“He was screaming. He was throwing a fit. He was screaming ‘no, no, no,‘” Sadler said.
Sadler said her son has sensory processing disorder and doesn’t like his face touched. She even had a note about his condition from his doctor, but that didn’t make a difference.
Southwest Airlines says all customers over age 2 must cover their faces while traveling, something that's pointed out during the booking and online check-in process.
“I think there needs to be something in place for children or even adults with disabilities who can’t wear a mask,” Sadler said. “They should have some kind of exemption.”
Salder said her son didn’t wear a mask on the original flight to Midland.
The family is driving back to Houston on Thursday.
