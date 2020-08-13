Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board discusses reform with VA Legislative Black Caucus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one of just three cities in Virginia with a police civilian review board, but when the General Assembly convenes, legislators have vowed to give more power to boards than Charlottesville gives right now.
Members of Virginia’s Legislative Black Caucus joined the Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board’s virtual meeting, and shared reform efforts they plan to introduce.
“We have been really focused on listening to the community,” said Del. Lamont Bagby, a Democrat who represents the 74th District.
The community is calling for change. Some are requesting more thorough and independent oversight of police.
“A lot of law enforcement, they feel like they’re under siege,” said 80th District Delegate Don Scott (D). “And I know it feels like you’re under siege when you’re finally held accountable to do the right thing.”
Right now, Charlottesville’s board doesn’t have some of the powers that Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) says needs to be considered at next week’s special session of the General Assembly.
“Independent, broad investigatory power, subpoena power, that your recommendations would be binding,” McClellan said when discussing what the review board legislation outlines. “There will be an appeals process because we need to make sure that there’s due process.”
Del. Scott says hiring practices should also be influenced by the board.
“Because we know it’s a tough job, it’s a job that’s needed,” he said. “But we need the right people, with the right training, with the right temperament to do the job.”
But the Legislative Black Caucus wants its police reform measures to extend beyond boards and also end qualified immunity.
“What qualified immunity has done is protected a lot of bad law enforcement from prosecution, and from, more importantly, making them pay money,” Del. Scott said. “Because we know, this is America, things change when it costs money.”
Del. Bagby says it’s important to establish more review boards this session, and in 2021 or 2022, act on the needs of the boards.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.