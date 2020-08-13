Charlottesville loses tens of thousands of dollars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The pandemic put the brakes on parking tickets in downtown Charlottesville, and the revenue stream took a hit to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. Street parking is limited with one and two hour slots available. If you overstay your welcome, you get a $20 ticket. When “stay at home” orders went into effect, police stopped ticketing. From January 1 to mid-August of 2019, officers handed out $184,000 worth of tickets. During the same time period in 2020, they handed out only $48,000 worth of tickets for a loss of $139,000 so far. Police are not yet saying when they may start ticketing again.