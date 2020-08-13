Charlottesville attorney’s license revoked after extortion plea

Virginia State Bar release issued Thursday stated, “Effective August 11, 2020, the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board revoked Timothy Andrew Litzenburg’s license to practice law in the Commonwealth of Virginia based on his affidavit consenting to the revocation. By tendering his consent to revocation at a time when allegations of misconduct are pending, Litzenburg acknowledges that the material facts upon which the allegations of misconduct are predicated are true.”