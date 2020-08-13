Charlottesville attorney’s license revoked after extortion plea

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is now a former attorney. The Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board revoked Timothy Lizenburg’s license to practice law after he admitted to an extortion scheme.
Litzenburg’s license was pulled as of August 11. He entered a guilty plea in federal court in June, admitting he tried to extort a chemicals company in litigation against Monsanto company over health risks associated with Roundup weed killer. He and another attorney from Glen Allen demanded $200 million disguised as a consulting agreement.
Virginia State Bar release issued Thursday stated, “Effective August 11, 2020, the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board revoked Timothy Andrew Litzenburg’s license to practice law in the Commonwealth of Virginia based on his affidavit consenting to the revocation. By tendering his consent to revocation at a time when allegations of misconduct are pending, Litzenburg acknowledges that the material facts upon which the allegations of misconduct are predicated are true.”
For disciplinary actions and orders, see: www.vsb.org/disciplinary.html.
