Augusta County moves forward with hybrid learning plan, later start date

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County is the latest school to adjust its back-to-school start date.
The school board voted Thursday night to move forward with its hybrid learning plan, but to push the first day of school to September 1.
Families have the option to keep their kids at home for a strictly virtual learning model. However, all students whether virtual or in-person will start on the same day instead of having staggered start dates.
The board also decided all students and staff within a school setting will be required to wear a mask or face covering due to the coronavirus pandemic.
