Albemarle School Board discusses renaming of Sutherland Middle School
Sutherland Middle School will have its name changed before the 2020-2021 school year. (Source: WVIR)
By Jeremy Johnson | August 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 9:58 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board discussed the possible renaming of Sutherland Middle School at its virtual meeting Thursday night.

This comes after a decision to reassess all county schools named after individuals following the renaming of Cale Elementary School to Mountain View Elementary School.

Based on a survey conducted among students and parents of possible names, including keeping the Sutherland name, the popular choice is "Lakeside Middle School".

The school name change has been placed on the consent agenda for the school board’s meeting on August 27.

