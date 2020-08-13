ACPS votes to ban Confederate imagery from dress code

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board officially voted to ban all Confederate imagery from the county school's dress code policy at its virtual meeting Thursday night.
The item was part of school board's consent agenda at the beginning of the meeting.
The decision comes one day after the three-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, and almost 2 years since a chaotic school board meeting on August 30, 2018 when several parents and community members were arrested after demanding this change.
The move builds on a policy change in March 2019, when the symbols, lettering, or insignia associated with white supremacy, racial hatred, or violence were banned.
