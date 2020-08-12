The View Thru drive-in theater kicks off first week of movies

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Movie theaters across Virginia still have their doors closed, but one new spot in Ruckersville is bringing back the magic of the big screen.
The View Thru drive-in theater planned to open for the first time Wednesday after receiving a special events permit, but the opening night was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Throughout the rest of the week, it will show a movie every night for the next week including crowd favorites like “Jurassic Park,” “Grease,” “Dirty Dancing,” and “Forest Gump” if weather permits.
“I’m just excited to get the chance to see this field full of families, people smiling, watching the movie, eating concessions, and having a good time and just doing what we used to be able to do all the time,” Founder Culley Baggett said.
“We’ve got a large inflatable screen and we’re helping The View Thru get up and running,” Galen Greenlaw of OEI Events said.
A night at the drive-in cinema will cost $20 per carload and $28 for those who bring their own snacks.
Food and drink will be available for purchase at certain food trucks that will pull up to the venue.
