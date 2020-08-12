UVA Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy hosts “Learning From Tragedy - Lessons of August 2017 and Beyond”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff at the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy say the University’s biggest lesson from the racist Unite the Right rally three years ago is about free speech.
The Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy held an event called “Learning from Tragedy- Lessons of August 2017 and Beyond” on Wednesday to reflect on the day.
The university thought the day’s events were going to be a peaceful protest so it prepared for that to happen.
According to Risa Goluboff, a member of a group tasked with assessing the university’s response, UVA relied entirely on Commonwealth Intelligence and had no time, place and manner policy in place.
“We had always been completely open to free speech, not only by members of our own community, but by members of the public with literally no regulations at all. That meant that 300 armed white supremacists intent on violence could come at 10 o’clock at night and walk by dorms and walk on the lawn,” UVA Law School Dean Risa Goluboff said.
The university now has new policies in place including a notification system for outsiders coming to grounds.
