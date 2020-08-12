UVA Football has ‘Tunnel Vision’ at Training Camp

Defensive line coach Clint Sintim says, “We’re not oblivious to what’s going on in college football right now. Coach (Bronco Mendenhall) has said it best multiple times, ‘Control the controllables.’ Right now we’ve all been given and opportunity to come out here and practice and play football, and for me to coach football. We’re all doing what we love, and until we hear otherwise, that’s what we’re going to keep doing, and we’re going to keep marching away.”