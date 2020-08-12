UVA Football has ‘Tunnel Vision’ at Training Camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was on the field for its third practice of Training Camp on Wednesday, as the Cavaliers and the ACC are still preparing to play in the fall.
Sixth-year senior Richard Burney says while it’s a lot of work, he’s enjoying every moment, as he knows how quickly it can be taken away.
“Being with each other is fun,” says Burney. “When we’re out there practicing, it’s hard. It’s hot. It’s hard to breathe. But at the end of the day, we’re with each other, and we’re getting better.”
Sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs says, “With COVID-19 going around, it’s just a day at a time. Can I make myself better the next day? Can I make myself better today? I’m not really looking forward weeks from now. I’m really just focused on how I can act, how I can train, the day I’m at right now.”
Having a season to prepare for is in short-supply.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences have canceled their fall seasons for all sports.
Defensive line coach Clint Sintim says, “We’re not oblivious to what’s going on in college football right now. Coach (Bronco Mendenhall) has said it best multiple times, ‘Control the controllables.’ Right now we’ve all been given and opportunity to come out here and practice and play football, and for me to coach football. We’re all doing what we love, and until we hear otherwise, that’s what we’re going to keep doing, and we’re going to keep marching away.”
Burney says, “We’re just focused on what we have going on. Every other conference, they make their own decisions. What we’re focused on is Virginia football, and how we can get better.”
“I’m the kind of guy who keeps tunnel vision, as far as this goes,” adds Briggs. “I know I’m in the ACC, I know we’re playing football, and I know tomorrow I have practice. I’m going to act accordingly. I’m going to prepare my body tonight, wake up in the morning, and go to practice. It’s just a day-by-day thing for me.”
Virginia and VMI are scheduled to kickoff the season on September 11th at Scott Stadium.
