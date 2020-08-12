Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health join forces to transform healthcare

”In Sentara Healthcare, we’ve found a like-minded organization who shares our commitment to transforming healthcare. The combined organization will build on our shared commitments and distinct expertise to promote better health outcomes and minimize healthcare costs for consumers,” said Terry Akin, chief executive officer of Cone Health. “Our integration strengthens and accelerates our shared mission and strategy to transform healthcare in the communities we serve. We have long said we will not grow, just for growth’s sake. We are joining forces to tackle the toughest challenges in healthcare.”