2020 Richmond Marathon providing course options ahead of November race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 Richmond Marathon, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, won’t be held as a traditional single-day event due to public health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will instead offer an official course starting and finishing at Dorey Park from Nov. 7-22 and a virtual option remains in place for participants to take part on a route of their choosing as well.
The official course will also feature distances for the Richmond Half Marathon and Allianz Partners 8K, which were set to take place in conjunction with the marathon on Nov. 14.
The official courses will include a shared start and finish line in Dorey Park before continuing along the Virginia Capital Trail, a paved, 10-12-foot wide dedicated multi-use path providing participants a scenic and protected route.
The racecourses will be open from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day from Saturday, Nov. 7, to Saturday, Nov. 22.
The event will utilize the RaceJoy app to track participant times and compile a race leaderboard, allow friends and family to send messages to runners, and guide participants along the courses. Each of the three distances will have a registration capacity of 3,000 participants.
Registered participants who opt to run the racecourse in Dorey Park, or take part virtually on a course of their own choosing, do not need to make any changes to their registration.
Anyone unable to take part on the course or virtually can opt to either a receive a credit to another Sports Backers event to be used between now and Nov. 1, 2021, or (B) defer to the 2021 or 2022 marathon, half marathon, or 8K for free, or (C) donate your race entry fee to Sports Backers to support the organization’s nonprofit mission of inspiring active living in all corners of the Richmond region.
The deadline to receive an event entry credit, defer to 2021 or 2022, or donate a race fee is Oct. 31.
Registration for all three race distances is currently open, with a rate of $85 for the Richmond Marathon, $75 for the Richmond Half Marathon, and $30 for the Allianz Partners 8K.
Everyone who participates in any way in September will also receive a $10 credit towards the 2021 Richmond Marathon.
For more information on the course format, event schedule, and registration options, please visit www.richmondmarathon.org.
