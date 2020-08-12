Religious activists reflect on Unite the Right rally on third anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a day they’ll never forget. Pastors, rabbi, clergy and people of all faith backgrounds linked in arms to join the counter-protest against the Unite the Right rally on August 12th, 2017.
Wednesday night, on the 3rd anniversary of the rally, the University of Virginia hosted a panel of religious racial justice activists to reflect on the experience, and what inspired them to counter-protest.
“I can’t tell you how many times today I’ve just clearly out of the blue just broken down and started crying. It’s something that has just stuck with us and will be with us forever and ever, amen,” Don Gathers, an activist and deacon, said.
Grace Aheron, a graduate of UVA’s Religious Studies Department and current Communications Director of Showing Up for Racial Justice, or SURJ, recalled her experience.
"There is a lot of heart-racing in my body, there is a lot of fear and anxiety," Aheron said.
The discussion Wednesday was titled “Praying With Our Feet”, a phrase coined by Frederick Douglass and 20th century civil rights advocate Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel.
One of the panelists Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin of Congregation Beth Israel says the fear on that day hit her close to home.
“We have holocaust survivors in our congregation, or senior citizens who had a lot of contact with holocaust survivors in their lives,” Schmelkin said, “and so, the idea of neo-nazis coming to town was an incredibly terrifying experience for them.”
But the panel all agreed that despite their fears on the day, they had to be there.
“I really had a deep sense deep within that ignoring white supremacists and neo-nazis was not an acceptable response to what was about to occur, and I think Jews know all too well that uncontested fascists quickly turn deadly,” Schmelkin said.
The work for social and racial justice continues, and the panelists believe their efforts are stronger together.
“Being in the Christian tradition, when I think about Jesus as an organizer, you know what it wasn’t all miracles and glamour. A lot of it was learning how to build relationships with people,” Aheron said.
“The enemy that is coming at us hates us all, and the only way you beat fascism is with a broad coalition,” Rev. Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou of Congregate Cville said.
