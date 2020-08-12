Orange Co. man charged in connection with Greene. Co. murder investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Orange County man is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of a Standardsville man.
08/12/2020 Release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:
On July 10, 2019 the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dundee Rd for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Upon arrival deputies located a male that was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. This individual was identified as Brian Keith Dudley of Stanardsville, VA.
Through the course of a lengthy investigation involving countless man hours, Investigators from Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, an arrest was made Tuesday night 8/11/2020.
Mr. Robert Webster was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. This arrest occurred in an undisclosed location in Orange County.
Robert Lee Webster “Saddiiq” age 41 who is a resident of Orange County was arrested and charged with the following felonies:
- 18.2-32 Homicide/Murder
- 18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in the Commission of Murder
- 18.2-53.1 Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Robbery
- 18.2-154 Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, 3 counts
- 18.2-58 Robbery
- 18.2-248 Possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule I or II narcotic
- 18.2-308 Possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule I or II narcotic while Possessing a Firearm
Robert Lee Webster is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Captain David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy (434) 985-2222.
10/04/2019 Release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:
Brian Keith Dudley was the victim and was located in the afternoon of July 10, 2019 on Dundee Road.
Through the course of a lengthy investigation involving countless man hours, Investigators from Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, an arrest was made in the early morning hours of Friday 10/4/19.
This arrest occurred in an undisclosed location in Orange County.
Robert Lee Webster “Saddiiq” age 41 who is a resident of Orange County was arrested and charged with:
- 18.2-22/18.2-32 Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the 1st Degree
Mr. Webster is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Captain David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy (434) 985-2222
