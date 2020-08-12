New Flash Flood Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of the region through late tonight. Watch flood prone areas during and after heavy rainfall. It is likely we will see the Flash Flood Watch be reissued many times through the weekend.
Several slow moving weather disturbance will move along a nearly stationary front over the region the rest of the weekend and weekend. This will cause slow moving tropical downpours and thunderstorms to form at about any time and place.
The overall severe weather threat is low. However a quick down-burst of strong winds can’t be ruled out in the stronger thunderstorms/downpours. Lightning is always a hazard.
With extra clouds, off and on rain, temperatures will be lower through the weekend. It will be tropically muggy, however.
Wednesday: Early fog, low clouds, some hazy breaks of sun. Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Local flash flooding is possible. Highs in the 80s.
Wednesday overnight: Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Mild and muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday through Sunday: Clouds, hazy sun, tropically humid with showers, downpours and thunderstorms around. Watch for areas of flooding. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday and Tuesday: Still a risk for a shower and thunderstorm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s. Partly sunny during the day.
