Masks will be mandatory in Greene County Public Schools

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With few exceptions, masks will be mandatory at all times in Greene County Public Schools when classes begin September 8.
Geene County’s School Board voted 4-1 Wednesday night to require face coverings at all times.
Sixth through twelfth graders have a hybrid learning option. Kindergarten through 5th grade will be all in-person learning. Due to broadband issues in a greene, all-virtual learning isn’t considered an option.
Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh says at the end of the semester, she hopes people say “this is how you do it” and the county got it right with its plan.
