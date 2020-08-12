Louisa Co. barber creates school supply drive to help students

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jermaine Pace Jr. is a 21-year-old barber from Louisa County who has organized a school supply drive for those in need.
Pace plans on dividing all of the supplies he receives, and donating them to all six public schools in Louisa County.
“It was literally an idea I had,” Pace said. “God was sending a vision and I kind of was fighting it and one day I woke up and I just said, ‘I got to make it happen.’ Especially in a pandemic like this, I know a lot of negativity is going on.”
Pace will be taking donations through September 9. Anyone interested in donating to his cause can reach out to him on Facebook, or stopping by his shop at 9874 Poindexter Road in Louisa County.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.