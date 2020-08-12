Heavy Rain from Storms. Flash Flood Threat

A stalled front will linger across the Mid-Atlantic right into the weekend. Several slow moving weather disturbance will move along the front the rest of the week and weekend. This will cause slow moving tropical downpours and thunderstorms to form at about any time and place. So Flash Flooding is the main threat.The overall severe weather threat is low. However a quick down-burst of strong winds can’t be ruled out in the stronger thunderstorms/downpours. Lightning is always a hazard.