Heavy Rain from Storms. Flash Flood Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flash Flood Watch for much of the region through late tonight. Watch flood prone areas during and after heavy rainfall. It is likely we will see the Flash Flood Watch be reissued many times through the weekend. Remember to Never Cross Flooded Roadways!
A stalled front will linger across the Mid-Atlantic right into the weekend. Several slow moving weather disturbance will move along the front the rest of the week and weekend. This will cause slow moving tropical downpours and thunderstorms to form at about any time and place. So Flash Flooding is the main threat.The overall severe weather threat is low. However a quick down-burst of strong winds can’t be ruled out in the stronger thunderstorms/downpours. Lightning is always a hazard.
More cloud cover and showers and storms around will hold temperatures down the next several days in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain, localized flooding. Mostly cloudy, muggy, areas of fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday: Variable clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Flash flood threat. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Variable clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Stray storm possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. PM storms possible. Highs mid 80s.
