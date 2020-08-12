Escaped Bon Air inmates brought back to Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two inmates who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have been brought back to Chesterfield County.
Rashad E. Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor were arrested at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan after police say the two escaped through a hole that had been cut in a security fence. The two have been brought back to Virginia and are now being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Three people have been arrested and charged with helping Taylor and Williams escape.
Officials also say Taylor and Williams used a cord to choke a security staff member - who briefly lost consciousness - before they took the staff member’s keys to get outside the building and to the hole in the fence where there was a waiting vehicle.
Taylor, 20, was serving a sentence for convictions of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams, 18, was previously convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.
