Deadline approaches to apply for Orange Co. small business grant

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Small-business owners in Orange County have until August 17 to apply for the Bounce Back Orange Small Business Grant.
A total of $300,000 in grants are available to for-profit and nonprofit businesses throughout the county to help deal with any coronavirus-related expenses, including personal protective equipment, redesigns of business operations to meet social-distancing requirements, and any debt incurred due to the virus.
The forgivable grant fund was created using a portion of the federal CARES Act money that were provided to the county. Businesses with fewer than 10 employees are eligible for $5,000, while businesses with 10 or more employees but fewer than 50 are eligible for $10,000.
Single proprietor and home-based businesses are also eligible to apply.
“Being able to offer these forgivable grants to assist these organizations and getting back on track due to no fault of their own is just a small token of our appreciation.” Rose Deal, project manager of economic development for Orange County, said.
All interested business can submit a grant interest form at https://www.thinkorangeva.com/covid19-resources that will initiate the application process.
