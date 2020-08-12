City of Staunton makes sandbags available to homeowners and businesses

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Many homes and businesses were damaged by flooding from a storm on Saturday evening. Now, with the threat of more rain in the next few days, the city of Staunton provided sand and sandbags for those that wanted them Wednesday.
Homeowners, business owners, and volunteers were able to make their own sandbags at the Warf District parking lot in downtown Staunton. The city provided over 15 tons of sand and sandbags from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
”Folks have been working to recover from all of the damage from the [past] weekend and I think folks want to just help safeguard as much as possible -those businesses in the district and homes - just helping each other.” Greg Beam, the executive director of the Staunton Downtown Development Association, said.
Beam mentioned that they are continuing to try to help match resources and talent to those who need it through the Staunton Downtown Development Association.
