Charlottesville community, religious leaders discuss lessons learned on August 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the third anniversary of August 12, 2017, people in the Charlottesville community came together. They wanted to honor, remember, and learn from the tragic day.
Fourth Street in Charlottesville looks different than it did on that day three years ago. The lessons people have learned are also evolving.
“This will never be a street. This is a memorial,” said Antonella Taylor, a Charlottesville nurse who visited Honorary Heather Heyer Way on Wednesday.
This memorial is where a car attack on August 12 forever impacted the city and the people that call it home.
“This is our lives forever changed by this incident,” Taylor said.
Activist Don Gathers described the site as “the most brutal and vicious thing anyone should ever see outside of a war zone.”
It changed generations and gave perspective to Antonella Taylor’s 15-year-old daughter Victoria. On Wednesday, she used chalk to write ‘IF YOU’RE NOT OUTRAGED, YOU’RE NOT PAYING ATTENTION’ on the street.
“If you’re not really looking into it, with racial injustice and everything, you’re not going to see it,” Victoria said.
2020 is providing new perspective for Victoria because of what else is going on.
“I always feel like the more you speak out the more people will realize,” she said.
Her mother shared how she has changed as well.
“With Black Lives Matter, I have not protected [my children] as much,” Antonella Taylor said. “In fact, I’ve allowed them to be a part of it.”
As a community comes together looking to heal, faith is another part of the conversation. On Wednesday, a virtual service brought together dozens of members of Charlottesville’s religious community.
“Our community is still very much trying to recover, we still don’t know what that looks like, but we’re trying to work through the process of healing,” Gathers said.
They were pleading for a more equitable future.
“To reject this way of thinking and to resist it even as it speaks loudly in some corners of our society,” said Rabbi Tom Gutherz.
They also embraced a way of thinking, along with actions that can heal, and improve, a community still in pain.
“They feel the outrage, just as much as I am,” Antonella Taylor said. “And it’s time to change for their sake.”
People shared this common message: they still love this community and want to push the racist ideology expressed in 2017 out.
