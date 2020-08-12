Augusta County Supervisors considering accepting old bank building in Craigsville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors tabled its decision Wednesday night on whether or not to accept the former bank property in Craigsville.
Craigsville’s only bank, F&M, closed at the end of July. Now, F&M wants to give the building and land in Craigsville not to the town, but to Augusta County, in order to provide some County services.
The Craigsville Librarian would like to see the Board accept the property and use it to help address space issues.
Craigsville’s mayor of 28 years, Richard Fox, feels differently and shared those thoughts with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.
“I’m asking you to turn this deal down and let it sit there. It’s gonna be no advantage to the County,” Fox stated. “The only advantage is to the town, is that the town would try to have it try to get another bank.”
Board Chairman, Gerald Garber, responded.
“From my perspective, your best chance to have a bank in that building is if the County owns it,” Garber replied. “If you come with something... the action tonight is only to accept it. It’s not to do anything with it. And I don’t think given on what you’ve said we’d be in any hurry to do anything with it.”
Mayor Fox said he’d be more supportive if there were strings attached, saying the County couldn’t do with it what they wanted.
The Board tabled its decision for two weeks to work out some legalities.
