UVA students create oral history podcast about August 12th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple of University of Virginia students are launching a podcast Wednesday, August 12, about the Unite the Right events from 2017 and how they affected Charlottesville’s immigrant community.
Mehdy Elouassi and Abdullah Paracha say they created the podcast as a student project through the Religion, Race and Democracy Lab at UVA. They decided to focus on the immigrant’s perspective of the events of August 12th 2017 through their involvement with the Islamic Society of Central Virginia and the local immigrants they have met there.
They interviewed several immigrants in Charlottesville about their experiences that day, including a downtown business owner and a healthcare worker at the UVA Medical Center. They say they want the podcast to be an oral history so people can better hear the stories of the event from those who lived through it.
“You can read a book, but no matter how many books you read you can’t make those connections until you go out and talk to those people and learn their stories,” Abdullah Paracha said.
The podcast is set to be available Wednesday on UVA’s Religion, Race and Democracy Lab to coincide with the third anniversary of the rally and the deadly events that surrounded it.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.