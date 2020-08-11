UVA genetics researcher investigates why people of African American ancestry are at higher risk of having a stroke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Strokes are the second leading cause of death in the world and the leading cause of adult disability, but they impact people very differently.
That’s why Dr. Bradford Worrall, a genetics researcher at UVA Health, has been looking into why people of African American descent are two to three times more likely to have a stroke.
Through his research of over 21,000 people, Dr. Worrall found a gene disparity that might be the culprit. Everybody has the HNF1A gene, but the variant of the gene associated with strokes was seen in people of African ancestry and not people of European ancestry.
“What we’re looking at is genes that influence the risk of having a disease. They aren’t necessarily the cause,” Dr. Worrall said. “It’s not a gene that had been previously identified as being previously associated with stroke risk, particularly not in people of African American ancestry, so we need to follow this study up with further investigation into how that gene might be involved in causing a stroke.”
This isn’t the first time the HNF1A gene has been researched.
“This gene is involved in metabolism in the liver. It has been previously associated with cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Worrall said.
Dr. Worrall says this type of study is critical because it gives researchers an opportunity to look into particular risks associated with strokes, so we can prevent one from happening to someone down the road.
