Stormy and Wetter Stretch Ahead. Flash Flood Watch - Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A heat wave for many through Wednesday. An approaching cool front will stall near the region Wednesday. The mid to late week, will bring a better opportunity for more showers and storms. As a result of recent rain, more storms expected and possible slow movement, localized flooding will remain a threat this week. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for much of the region for Wednesday. Temperatures back down into the 80s for the late week. More storms are expected over the weekend.
Tonight: Few T-showers. Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows 65 to 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Variable clouds, humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Few storms possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Stray storm possible. Highs mid 80s.
