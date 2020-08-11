Stormy and Wetter Stretch Ahead. Flash Flood Watch - Wednesday

NBC29 Weather 5:30 PM
By Eric Pritchett | August 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 7:25 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A heat wave for many through Wednesday. An approaching cool front will stall near the region Wednesday. The mid to late week, will bring a better opportunity for more showers and storms. As a result of recent rain, more storms expected and possible slow movement, localized flooding will remain a threat this week. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for much of the region for Wednesday. Temperatures back down into the 80s for the late week. More storms are expected over the weekend.

Tonight: Few T-showers. Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows 65 to 70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Variable clouds, humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Few storms possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Stray storm possible. Highs mid 80s.

