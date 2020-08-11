Stormy and Wetter Stretch Ahead. Flash Flood Watch - Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A heat wave for many through Wednesday. An approaching cool front will stall near the region Wednesday. The mid to late week, will bring a better opportunity for more showers and storms. As a result of recent rain, more storms expected and possible slow movement, localized flooding will remain a threat this week. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for much of the region for Wednesday. Temperatures back down into the 80s for the late week. More storms are expected over the weekend.