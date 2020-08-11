Staunton Flood Relief Fund aims to help residents impacted by flash flood

About the Community FoundationThe Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge (www.cfcbr.org) believes that the ability to make a difference should be within everyone’s reach. By inspiring philanthropy and the creation of charitable funds, the Foundation is able to respond to needs in Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Nelson, and Highland through the distribution of grants, scholarships, and awards. As the largest philanthropic institution in the region, the Foundation is dedicated to thoughtful investment in our region’s current needs and its future.