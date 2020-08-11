Staunton Creative Community Fund creates GoFundMe page for businesses dealing with flood damage

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -A GoFundMe page to help Staunton businesses damaged by last weekend’s flooding has raised more than $96,000 in just two days.
Saturday evening flooding damaged many businesses in downtown Staunton. In order to help get businesses back on their feet, the Staunton Creative Community Fund created the Help Staunton Recover - Flood Damage Support Fund GoFundMe page.
They hope to give businesses that apply between $5,000 to $10,000 to help in rebuilding and purchasing new equipment.
Debbie Irwin, the executive director of the Staunton Creative Community Fund, says “We had already surpassed that $50,000 goal. So now we’ve raised it again to $125,000 and we keep getting close to that goal. We’re going to keep pushing it forward. It is not what we expected, but we’re thrilled to see this beautiful town be so supportive and so excited to support small businesses across the region.”
Irwin says she hopes to get the funds to businesses by the end of the month. There are about 20 businesses signed up now to get the financial help. There is an application on the GoFundMe page for businesses that were affected by the flooding to apply.
