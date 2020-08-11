Nearly $9 million awarded for affordable housing programs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Affordable housing programs throughout Virginia are getting millions in federal funding, including several localities.
The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the CARES Act. It will, in part, keep the cost of housing low for families in need.
“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said in a joint statement. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable communities right now.”
The funding will be split between nearly 40 programs throughout the commonwealth, including the redevelopment and housing authorities in Richmond ($506,406), Petersburg ($120,138) and Hopewell ($83,304).
