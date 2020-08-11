A look inside a Fluvanna Co. school as district prepares to welcome students back Sept. 8

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The first day of school is right around the corner for students in Fluvanna County. Staff members at Central Elementary School (CES) are getting ready to keep their students safe when classes get underway September 8.
“Obviously, we are really excited about our students coming back. We want our students in the building,” CES Principal Amy Barnabei said.
The halls of CES have been empty for months, but in a few weeks students who choose the hybrid-learning model will be back in the classroom two days out of the week.
“Our hybrid students will be in the building if they’re student ‘A’, which is assigned by alphabet on Mondays and Tuesdays. Hybrid students that are day ‘B’ will be assigned to Thursdays and Fridays,” Barnabei said.
Before the day begins, students will be greeted with a quick health screening.
“We’ll be doing temperature checks for students coming into the building,” the principal said.
Then, they’ll go to their classrooms, which will hold about 12 students to maintain social distancing.
“The desks that are set up here, there’s a consistency and connection even though they’re social distance from one another,” Barnabei said.
On top of distancing, frequent cleaning protocols will be in place at all times.
“Any time there’s a transition or any type of manipulative or common activity, there’s going to be a cleaning process between those. As well as the deep cleaning that will take place every night with our 360 machines, which provides disinfectant to each of the rooms and locations,” Barnabei said.
When students transition in the halls, they’ll be reminded to keep their distance from each other with multiple markers on the ground. They will also have a chance to eat in the lunchroom depending on their day “A” and “B” schedule.
“Our lunchroom has been set up so there’s social distancing opportunities for students, again trying to create as much normalcy. Students will rotate through the lunchroom so that everyone has the opportunity to eat in the lunchroom,” the principal said.
Although the first day of school will look different for students, Barnabei says she’s confident her team will make it work.
“Knowing that I have the support of the staff to make this happen, I feel very good about it,” CES Principal Barnabei said.
Teachers will be allowed to start coming back to Fluvanna County schools the week of August 17 to prepare their classrooms for a different, but safe school year.
