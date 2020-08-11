It’s a heat wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog is giving way to sunshine. It will be another day of above normal temperatures and high humidity. A cold front is approaching from the west. We’ll have a chance for a shower or storm later Today. However, as the front stalls waves of energy will develop and keep our weather pattern unsettled through the rest of the week and into the upcoming Weekend. Temperatures do eventually cool a bit, but humidity will stay high. Have a great and safe day !