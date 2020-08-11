It’s a heat wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog is giving way to sunshine. It will be another day of above normal temperatures and high humidity. A cold front is approaching from the west. We’ll have a chance for a shower or storm later Today. However, as the front stalls waves of energy will develop and keep our weather pattern unsettled through the rest of the week and into the upcoming Weekend. Temperatures do eventually cool a bit, but humidity will stay high. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storm, areas of fog, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
