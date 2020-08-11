Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The heat and humidity is on ! A Bermuda high remains to our east, providing southerly wind and keeping the region muggy. Meanwhile, we are tracking a slow moving cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected. As the front stalls nearby, showers and storms will become more numerous. By late week temperatures will begin to cool although humidity will remain high. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storm, areas of fog, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, high: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.