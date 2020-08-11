Eye to the sky

Real feel temps. near 100°

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | August 11, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 12:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The heat and humidity is on ! A Bermuda high remains to our east, providing southerly wind and keeping the region muggy. Meanwhile, we are tracking a slow moving cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected. As the front stalls nearby, showers and storms will become more numerous. By late week temperatures will begin to cool although humidity will remain high. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening storm, areas of fog, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, high: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.