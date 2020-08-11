Charlottesville Police Department tracking COVID-19 ordinance violations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is keeping tabs on people and businesses that break city coronavirus ordinances.
The department recently began including COVID-19 ordinance violations in its daily crime reports. CPD says the log is to help keep track of repeat offenders when responding to calls of potential violations. On a first call, officers will likely just warn violators. If calls continue, officers will be forced to issue fines.
“The consequences for violating city ordinances is a class three or class four misdemeanor, fines between $250 to $500,” CPD Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn said. “That’s not something we want to do. If it ends up being a pattern and we see that, and we keep getting repeated calls over and over again, and it turns out to be something that is indeed happening, you will be in violation of the city limits in the workplace. You will face potential problems.”
The City of Charlottesville requires masks to be worn in public places, limits restaurants to 50% occupancy indoors, and places a limit on in-person gatherings of 50 people or less. For a full list, click here.
