Charlottesville Planning Commission discusses development of Starr Hill neighborhood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville planners are working on a vision plan for the Starr Hill community, with the hope of promoting equity and prosperity for the Black-owned businesses and homeowners in the area.
During their virtual meeting Tuesday night, Charlottesville Planning Commission had an in-depth work session about the Starr Hill community, which is located between downtown Charlottesville and UVA.
The community is a historically Black area, but has seen a steady decrease in the Black population over the last several years.
Yolunda Harrell founded New Hill Development Corp in 2018 hoping to guide future development of the area in an inclusive direction.
“There is such a movement in our nation to take a look at how do we help move out black community, how do we address the wrongs that have been done?” Harrell said. “There are so many organizations that are looking to put their money into something really, really good.”
Planners discussed the presentation by New Hill in-depth on Tuesday, including ways to increase connectivity and create spaces for gathering.
The planning commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9th.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.