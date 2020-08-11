Charlottesville City Hall, Police Department lobby closed on August 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Hall and the lobby of the police department will be closed on Wednesday, August 12.
City Manager Tarron Richardson said the closure is for a time of reflection and remembrance of August 12, 2017. City offices will return to their partially open status on Thursday, August 13.
The Charlottesville Police Department says the closure of the lobby will not impact its response to 911 calls for service or the Telephone Reporting Unit.
Residents are reminded there are numerous services including crime reporting, requesting crash reports, and other records that can be done online. Click here to report a crime or call the regional Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency line at (434) 977-9041.
If you need to request other records, email RECORDSTEAM@charlottesville.gov.
