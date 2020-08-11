ACPS preparing for virtual school start, expects better outcome

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is gearing up for a mostly-virtual start of the school year.
Some parents and students felt that the sudden move to virtual instructions in the spring lacked proper planning, direction, engagement, and closure given the circumstances of the sudden wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was the hardest thing. It’s going to move me to tears thinking about it right now,” ACPS middle school teacher Tabatha Myers said. “It’s just not having that opportunity to come full circle. We had lots of plans for them.”
Many teachers have been working to ensure that they can meet the needs of each and every student virtually. They are taking online courses and attending webinars themselves to get a feel for what students will go through.
”Teachers love, love their students and want so badly for this fall to be meaningful for them,” ACPS Instructional Coach Amber Roberts said.
“Our teachers are really united in our goals, the urgency of what we need to do, and they want to have a better fall too,” Director of Professional Development Jennifer Sublette said.
A major priority is now social and emotional learning. That’s why they have set a schedule for synchronous instruction.
“They’ll have that synchronous ability to have interaction that kids so desperately need,” Sublette said.
“They’re really centering those relationships, and how to build relationships in a virtual setting, along with rigorous content,” Roberts said.
Albemarle County Public Schools plans to exercise patience and will give students grace as everyone adjusts.
“We’re really going to focus on building classroom communities and relationships with teachers,” Sublette said.
Teachers especially don’t want their students to be glued to their screens all day; that is where the asynchronous learning element comes in to play.
“The asynchronous part of what we’ll be doing is having different resources, videos, books time away from the screen that a student can be working on independently and then rejoin and connect with their teacher around so trying to have a really balanced diet of learning,” Sublette said.
Teachers want students to be excited for the start of the school year, even though it is far from ideal.
“It might not be balloons and school buses, but schools are going to open, and we’re going to be there for them,” Sublette said.
Another huge focus is equity: The technology department and teachers are all working together to make sure every student will have the resources necessary to focus and learn from home no matter the financial situation.
