ACPD Police Chief says there’s been a drop in applicant pool over past few months

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department experienced a drop in its applicant pool over the past few months, with many saying they did not want to enter the career anymore.
The department also had four employees diagnosed with COVID-19, including one just days ago. Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz said that and more at the first Citizens Board meeting Tuesday morning.
While the Albemarle County Police Department is about to be fully staffed, it has seen its share of applicants over the past few months decline, even some that have made it to test day.
“A test day means they come in and they take the written test to start with and then they do the physical agility. We may have 30,40, 50.. now we’re looking more 20 or less that are showing up,” Lantz said.
It is even happening with applicants who have gotten farther in the process. “We’ve seen some of those pull out as well who say they don’t want to have a career in law enforcement at this time,” he said.
During the Citizen Board meeting, the police chief also discussed the policing method used in the county called Geo-Policing. “We assign the same officer to the same area so they get to know their community, they get to know their business owners and they get to build those relationships,” Lantz said.
Brian Williams, a committee member and professor at the University of Virginia, says he enjoys the current debate surrounding policing in the country right now because it is bringing people together.
“To think about what might be the problems that we share as a community, but also see that as an opportunity to kind of grow beyond our experiences, to embrace the lived experiences of others,” he said.
Williams said the goal of the group is meaningful engagement to help the police evolve. “How do we make sure that these engagement opportunities are positive or constructive or productive? And sometimes it might be a little tense initially, but as we go along and we can kind of sustain this engagement effort, I think things will improve.”
Lantz says he looks forward to engaging the public through virtual events until it’s safe to meet in person. The next ACPD Citizen Board meeting is set for October.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.