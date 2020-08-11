ACC stays the course after Big Ten and Pac-12 cancel fall sports season

“There just has to be more clarity on how to keep football players safe,” says Mendenhall. “Not being in the NBA Bubble, where they don’t have to leave. We’re managing ten-times the numbers, and we’re asking them to leave the bubble, and then come back into it. So go back and forth, and then maintain health and safety. The challenge is bigger. As the Big Ten has chosen, they probably weren’t comfortable with that in-and-out approach to health and safety of players. The possibility of spring buys more time, and possibly more answers, but still, there would be a lot of work to do between now and then.”