VDOT: Rt. 731 in Albemarle Co. closed for unplanned bridge work

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bridge on Keswick Road in Albemarle County is being closed for emergency repairs.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Monday, August 10, that the bridge between Little Keswick Lane and Llama Lane sustained damages from a vehicle crash last week.
Crews will be replacing steel posts and railing, as well as removing some of the timber decking.
Drivers are being advised to detour around the closure by following Route 22 (Louisa Road) to Route 744 (Hunt Club Road) and back to Route 731.
VDOT expects the bridge to reopen by Friday, August 14.
