UVA’s Racial Equity Task Force releases recommendations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Racial Equity Task Force released its list of recommendations on Monday, a compilation of funding measures and leadership commitments that ask the university to “commit seriously to racial equity.”
Among the measures, the task force is requesting: making a financial down payment toward systemic change, ensuring the student population reflects “the racial and economic demographics of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” and doubling the amount of underrepresented minority faculty by 2030.
The task force’s leadership includes Kevin McDonald, the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Partnerships, Barbara Brown Wilson, the faculty director of UVA’s Equity Center, and Ian Soloman, the dean of the School of Leadership and Public Policy.
“Structural racism is pernicious and persistent, and it requires that we commit to a level of intention and rigor that ensures our investments, policies, practices, traditions, and the landscape we inhabit cannot quietly reproduce past inequities,” reads the letter which lists the recommendation.
That letter, which can be viewed here, includes all of the demands, including efforts to retell the history of the university.
