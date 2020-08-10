University of Virginia leadership responds to reopening questions in hour-long town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is hoping to ease fears of the Charlottesville area becoming a COVID-19 hot spot once students return to Grounds.
That’s why university leadership held an hour-long virtual town hall, which answered a few questions about issues of public health.
Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker, congressional candidate Cameron Webb, and members of nearby school boards all expressed concerns about the university’s reopening. However, UVA President Jim Ryan says the plans are staying for now.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that we will be able to be open and remain open in the fall,” Ryan said. “But at the same time, we have to be willing to adapt.”
There are tons of adaptations UVA students, faculty, and staff will have to make. One that raises a lot of concerns: will the large gatherings stop? College is full of them, from study groups to parties and bars, and, of course, football.
“When they gather with others, often with drinks and food in full supply, good judgment disappears, and a group mentality can take hold,” Pat Lampkin, the university’s vice president, said.
And while football’s fate may be up in the air, so is who will be in the stands if the games are played.
“The stadiums will not be full, but who might be permitted to watch games is still something that’s under discussion,” Ryan said.
Meanwhile, some UVA students have already said they’ve seen peers at Greek life parties.
“If there is an organized event on Rugby Road involving a Greek organization, then we have the ability to take action against the individuals involved as well as the organization itself,” said Tim Heaphy, the university’s counsel.
Those actions could mean taking away funds, or suspensions.
President Ryan says a healthy and successful semester needs to be a community effort.
“People are going to make mistakes,” he said. “Some of them are UVA students, some of them are community members. But if we think of this as a shared effort and a shared obligation... I think we have a good chance of a successful fall.”
Most of the answers the leaders gave on Monday echoed policies that have already been put in place.
