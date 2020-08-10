Sunny, hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda High pressure system centered over the western Atlantic Ocean, is keeping conditions steamy throughout our area. As moisture in the atmosphere rises,an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Areas that do see rain can expect fog Tonight. Tuesday will start with sunshine, however, as a cold front gets closer, afternoon and evening showers and storms will develop. Some capable of causing gusty wind and heavy rain. As the front stalls across our region, we’ll have daily chances for scattered storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s
Tonight:Partly cloudy, fog, Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
