Start of a heat wave !

Isolated shower and storm

By David Rogers | August 10, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT - Updated August 10 at 7:24 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog will give way to sunshine Today. A southerly flow will boost temperatures and humidity levels over the next couple of days. We are tracking a cold front that will increase our shower and storm chances later Tuesday. The front is expected to stall across the mid Atlantic for much of the week, delivering daily late day chances for showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated storm High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...LOw: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

