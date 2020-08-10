PVCC4U gives people a chance to attend college for free

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College has unveiled PVCC4U, a new program that will allow some local students to attend the college with a free tuition.
The tuition assistance program is available for the upcoming fall and spring semesters to any full-time, in-state student who has an income of $65,000 or less and is enrolled in a credit program. The program is made possible through a collaboration between the school and its educational foundation including federal and state grants as well as institutional funds.
Harry Stillerman, PVCC’s vice president for institutional advancement and development says about 80% of Piedmont’s students attend part time and many are working and/or are supporting families.
“This program really is an effort to expand a portion of our mission which is around accessibility. We really see this as an important step to making college affordable for everyone in our community that can benefit from it,” Stillerman said.
Stillerman says the cost for attending the college full time is around $2,000 a semester for tuition and fees. You can find out more at their website.
